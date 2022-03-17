William I. Jacobs Sells 500 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stock

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $63,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

GPN opened at $133.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

GPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,472,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,823,000 after purchasing an additional 387,950 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,766,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,546,000 after purchasing an additional 208,681 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,705,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,708 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1,412.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,932 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2,266.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,895,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

