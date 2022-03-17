William Blair Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Biodesix in a research note issued on Monday, March 14th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now expects that the company will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.51). William Blair also issued estimates for Biodesix’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Get Biodesix alerts:

BDSX has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Biodesix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Biodesix from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.35.

Shares of BDSX opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.85. Biodesix has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49.

In other Biodesix news, Director Charles M. Watts acquired 5,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $25,117.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 53.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Biodesix by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Biodesix by 35.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 95,757 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Biodesix by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Biodesix by 148.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 64,919 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Biodesix by 155.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 65,069 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biodesix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.