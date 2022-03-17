WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 202,200 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the February 13th total of 150,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WLDBF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of WildBrain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$4.60 to C$4.40 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WildBrain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

OTCMKTS WLDBF opened at $2.83 on Thursday. WildBrain has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $3.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.55.

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of content, television, and consumer products representation. It operates through the following segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. The Consumer Products Represented segment includes representation of internal and third-party brands.

