WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.08.

WLDBF has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on WildBrain from C$4.60 to C$4.40 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded WildBrain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

OTCMKTS:WLDBF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.85. 22,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,038. WildBrain has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.55.

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of content, television, and consumer products representation. It operates through the following segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. The Consumer Products Represented segment includes representation of internal and third-party brands.

