Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Shares Gap Down to $78.22

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $78.22, but opened at $74.02. Whiting Petroleum shares last traded at $75.55, with a volume of 2,760 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.92.

Whiting Petroleum ( NYSE:WLL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $473.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Whiting Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 29.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

