Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Price Target Increased to C$7.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright to C$7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at C$1.95 on Wednesday. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52-week low of C$1.70 and a 52-week high of C$12.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$333.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.32.

In related news, Director Brenda Eprile sold 102,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.15, for a total value of C$324,364.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$573,655.95.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

