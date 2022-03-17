Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Given New $7.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Westport Fuel Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average is $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.19. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $9.67. The company has a market cap of $261.31 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 2.40.

Westport Fuel Systems ( NASDAQ:WPRT Get Rating ) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPRT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,978,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,654,119 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after acquiring an additional 793,555 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 3,068,373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,764,000 after acquiring an additional 21,633 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 21.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,524,376 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after acquiring an additional 451,858 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 339.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,181,063 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,000 shares during the period. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

