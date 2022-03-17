Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

WES stock opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Western Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $27.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 3.54.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $719.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.40 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 31.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 5.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 111.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 19,325 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 229.3% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 137,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 95,739 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 20.9% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 255,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

