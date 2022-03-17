Western Financial Corporation Purchases 2,477 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Western Financial Corporation lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter worth about $6,773,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 203.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,742,000 after acquiring an additional 202,671 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 244,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter valued at about $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden acquired 691,306 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.02 per share, with a total value of $20,753,006.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Weil sold 63,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $2,296,112.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,441,740 shares of company stock worth $77,904,355 and have sold 64,769 shares worth $2,340,086. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JHG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $35.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.45.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.34%.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

