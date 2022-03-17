Western Financial Corporation Has $712,000 Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Western Financial Corporation raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,981,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,407 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,289,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,183,000 after buying an additional 501,530 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,151,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,705,000 after buying an additional 934,701 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,851,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,708,000 after buying an additional 1,223,161 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,071,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,314,000 after buying an additional 384,425 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

IUSB stock opened at $49.84 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $49.48 and a 12-month high of $54.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.074 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.