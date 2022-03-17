Western Financial Corporation Buys 242 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Western Financial Corporation grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. EPAM Systems comprises about 0.8% of Western Financial Corporation’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,586,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,763,000 after buying an additional 41,703 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,541,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,020,516,000 after buying an additional 56,287 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,084,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $618,905,000 after buying an additional 37,486 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,009,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $575,735,000 after buying an additional 83,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $422,267,000 after buying an additional 56,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems stock opened at $281.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $725.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $405.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $555.48.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $504.20.

EPAM Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.