Western Financial Corporation Acquires 116 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Western Financial Corporation boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,487,726,000 after buying an additional 217,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,958,217,000 after acquiring an additional 10,968 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,867,889,000 after purchasing an additional 79,120 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 23.5% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,094,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $918,000,000 after purchasing an additional 208,213 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in BlackRock by 143.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $387,019,000 after acquiring an additional 396,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $731.11 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $660.15 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $784.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $865.47.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $939.50.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

