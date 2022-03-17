Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Gap Up to $45.94

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $45.94, but opened at $47.75. Western Digital shares last traded at $48.25, with a volume of 57,945 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WDC shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Western Digital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.14.
The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.78 and a 200 day moving average of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.93.
In other Western Digital news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,707,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 9,641 shares in the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.
About Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)
Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.
