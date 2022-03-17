Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Gap Up to $45.94

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $45.94, but opened at $47.75. Western Digital shares last traded at $48.25, with a volume of 57,945 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WDC shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Western Digital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.78 and a 200 day moving average of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,707,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 9,641 shares in the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

