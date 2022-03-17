West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) VP Quintin J. Lai Sells 8,016 Shares

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:WST opened at $396.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $384.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $418.01. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $268.42 and a 1-year high of $475.35.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 2,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

WST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

About West Pharmaceutical Services (Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.