West Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

West Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,171 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 2.2% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $146.45. The stock had a trading volume of 120,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,401,687. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.25. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.70 and a 12 month high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

