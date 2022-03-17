West Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 119.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 205,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,150,000 after purchasing an additional 31,493 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 70,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 915,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,782,000 after acquiring an additional 17,434 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 139.1% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 27,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 16,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 365.4% in the third quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $164.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,436,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,655,003. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $146.94 and a twelve month high of $171.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.31.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.