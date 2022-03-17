West Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,913 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCEB)

West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCEB – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCEB. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 47,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 164.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 247,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,231,000 after purchasing an additional 153,798 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $473,000. Human Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period.

Shares of VCEB traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $68.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,555. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $66.75 and a twelve month high of $75.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.07 and a 200-day moving average of $72.56.

