West Coast Financial LLC Sells 312 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

West Coast Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $7,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Middleby by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,514,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,138,000 after buying an additional 1,332,582 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,424,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,397,000 after purchasing an additional 249,752 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 3rd quarter worth $2,864,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,733,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,114,000 after purchasing an additional 176,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,418,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,868,000 after buying an additional 329,235 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $173.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.79 and its 200 day moving average is $182.21. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $157.25 and a fifty-two week high of $201.34.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $866.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.41 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Middleby news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total transaction of $460,900.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 600 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $168.84 per share, for a total transaction of $101,304.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MIDD shares. Barclays raised their price target on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Middleby from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Middleby has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.56.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

