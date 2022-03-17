West Coast Financial LLC Has $3.77 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

West Coast Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $219.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.89. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.50 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

