West Coast Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

West Coast Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $88.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 30,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $2,948,371.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $13,478,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 752,471 shares of company stock worth $66,896,376 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

