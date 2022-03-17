WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Short Interest Up 21.6% in February

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the February 13th total of 1,110,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 409,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

In other news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $881,353.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WCC. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in WESCO International by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 3,788.9% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in WESCO International by 26.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 2,928.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

WESCO International stock traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $133.57. 290,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,578. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $79.10 and a fifty-two week high of $140.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.36.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.62. WESCO International had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

