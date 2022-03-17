Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $70.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citigroup from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Citigroup from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.14.

Shares of C stock opened at $56.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $112.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Doman Group LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $751,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. BOKF NA raised its position in Citigroup by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 127,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, apricus wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $2,788,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

