Wells Fargo & Company Increases Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target to $66.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Matador Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.91.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $50.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $57.50.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Matador Resources had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 27.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

