Wells Fargo & Company Cuts 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Price Target to $11.00

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EGHT. Bank of America began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of 8X8 from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 8X8 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.32.

Shares of EGHT opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. 8X8 has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $35.25. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average of $19.00.

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The business had revenue of $156.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that 8X8 will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 2,736 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $41,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $249,662.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,869 shares of company stock worth $416,855 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in 8X8 by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 16,982 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in 8X8 by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 31,722 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 89,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,232,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 117,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 25,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

