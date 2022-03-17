Welch & Forbes LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,587 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Nordstrom by 5,037.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,891,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,040,000 after buying an additional 1,855,053 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,392,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Nordstrom by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,806,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,221,000 after buying an additional 1,351,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nordstrom by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,836,000 after buying an additional 1,280,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,489,000. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on JWN. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

JWN opened at $25.53 on Thursday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $45.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the Retail and Corporate/Other segments. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

