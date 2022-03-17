Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Apple (AAPL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) in the last few weeks:

3/11/2022 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $169.00 to $170.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Apple was given a new $210.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/2/2022 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research.

2/28/2022 – Apple was given a new $210.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/17/2022 – Apple was given a new $210.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/15/2022 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $198.00 to $210.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $150.00 to $168.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Apple was given a new $161.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/28/2022 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $185.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $170.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $169.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Fundamental Research from $164.79 to $179.32. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Raising Our Fair Value Amid Bullish Guidance for Q2 and a New Product Rivalling Square” and dated January 28, 2022. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.”

1/28/2022 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $185.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $184.00 to $199.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $175.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $170.00 to $185.00.

1/28/2022 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $180.00 to $200.00.

1/28/2022 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $185.00 to $190.00.

1/28/2022 – Apple was given a new $210.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/25/2022 – Apple was given a new $142.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/21/2022 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $205.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Apple had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $142.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Apple had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $158.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,723,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,830,477. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $1,631,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

