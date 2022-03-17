Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Trading Down 5.9%

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.45 and last traded at $31.48. 911 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 351,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.44.

WFRD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.42.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.63). On average, equities analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Weatherford International by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,230,000 after buying an additional 665,539 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Weatherford International by 1,119.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 26,290 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Weatherford International by 300.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 46,974 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in Weatherford International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 525,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,861,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,641,000. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

