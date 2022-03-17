WD-40 to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.78 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.78 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

WD-40 has raised its dividend payment by 9.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. WD-40 has a payout ratio of 51.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect WD-40 to earn $6.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.1%.

NASDAQ WDFC traded up $4.81 on Thursday, reaching $193.42. The company had a trading volume of 75,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,138. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07 and a beta of -0.13. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $184.68 and a fifty-two week high of $321.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $218.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $134.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in WD-40 by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,100,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $513,793,000 after acquiring an additional 69,532 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in WD-40 by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,730,000 after acquiring an additional 50,404 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,617,000 after buying an additional 26,382 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,870,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,860,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the United States, Canada and Latin America.

