WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $185.69

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $185.69 and last traded at $185.69, with a volume of 2035 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $188.68.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07 and a beta of -0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $134.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 66.24%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 11,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in WD-40 by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in WD-40 by 59.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WD-40

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the United States, Canada and Latin America.

