Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Insider Steve Oblak Sells 1,050 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) insider Steve Oblak sold 1,050 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $121,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Steve Oblak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 19th, Steve Oblak sold 941 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $150,080.09.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Steve Oblak sold 1,114 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $222,800.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Steve Oblak sold 2,160 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total value of $403,682.40.

Wayfair stock opened at $119.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.97 and a beta of 2.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.89. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $355.96.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 19.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 19.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,897,000 after acquiring an additional 12,814 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on W. Barclays reduced their target price on Wayfair from $156.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Wayfair from $240.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Wayfair from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Wayfair from $313.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.75.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

