Warp Finance Price Down 16.8% Over Last Week (WARP)

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 15.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $114.46 or 0.00280268 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Warp Finance has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. Warp Finance has a market cap of $535,003.50 and $133,064.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00010106 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00008222 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002409 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

