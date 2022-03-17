Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $132.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Warby Parker’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Warby Parker updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Warby Parker stock traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.82. 2,605,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,370. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.46. Warby Parker has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $60.30.

Several research firms have recently commented on WRBY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Warby Parker from $68.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Warby Parker from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.56.

In other news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $133,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 210,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.94 per share, for a total transaction of $9,268,483.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,733,076 shares of company stock valued at $93,594,978.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,084,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $774,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,093,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

