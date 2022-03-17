Warburg Research Reiterates €87.50 Price Target for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) has been assigned a €87.50 ($96.15) target price by analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.36% from the company’s current price.

BNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($118.68) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($90.11) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($98.90) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($115.38) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($108.79) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €92.38 ($101.51).

Shares of BNR stock opened at €72.70 ($79.89) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €75.29 and a 200 day moving average price of €79.16. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($47.32) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($61.81).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

