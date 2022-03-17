Warburg Research Analysts Give Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) a €12.00 Price Target

Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB – Get Rating) has been given a €12.00 ($13.19) price objective by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($13.19) price objective on Hamborner REIT in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

ETR:HAB opened at €9.69 ($10.65) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Hamborner REIT has a 12 month low of €8.28 ($9.10) and a 12 month high of €9.55 ($10.49). The firm has a market capitalization of $772.78 million and a PE ratio of 39.57.

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

