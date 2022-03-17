Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Cut to $160.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $188.72.

DIS opened at $138.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.09. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $128.38 and a 1 year high of $196.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.50 billion, a PE ratio of 82.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after acquiring an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 1,730 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 5,233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

