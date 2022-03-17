Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP Sells $2,139,900.00 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $2,139,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $145.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $403.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.26. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.90 and a 52 week high of $152.57.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.