Waldencast Acquisition (NASDAQ:WALD) Trading Down 0.1%

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.84 and last traded at $9.88. 100,129 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 54,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88.

Get Waldencast Acquisition alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.