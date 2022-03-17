Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:IGD)

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 13.1% over the last three years.

Get Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund alerts:

NYSE:IGD opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.01. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.37.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 236,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 41,773 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is to provide a high level of income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.