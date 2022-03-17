Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:IGD)

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2022

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGDGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 13.1% over the last three years.

NYSE:IGD opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.01. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.37.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 236,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 41,773 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is to provide a high level of income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD)

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.