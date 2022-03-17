Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Voya Financial in a research report issued on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.47. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.80 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.69.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $65.42 on Thursday. Voya Financial has a one year low of $58.97 and a one year high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.39.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.90%.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $1,562,455.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,365 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,394,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,345 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,985. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 247.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

