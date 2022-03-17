Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOR has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their target price on Vor Biopharma from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vor Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vor Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

VOR stock opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. Vor Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $43.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average of $12.31.

Vor Biopharma ( NYSE:VOR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vor Biopharma will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,403,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,307,000 after buying an additional 273,289 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 23,796.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 7,139 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 306,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.