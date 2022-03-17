Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Trading 3.9% Higher

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.63 and last traded at $4.56. 35,424 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,330,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VLTA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Volta Inc – Class A presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Volta Inc – Class A by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Volta Inc – Class A by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

About Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA)

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

