Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Trading 3.9% Higher

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.63 and last traded at $4.56. 35,424 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,330,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VLTA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Volta Inc – Class A presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.86.
About Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA)
Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Volta Inc – Class A (VLTA)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Volta Inc - Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta Inc - Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.