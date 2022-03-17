Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €310.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been given a €310.00 ($340.66) target price by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 99.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €276.00 ($303.30) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($274.73) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Warburg Research set a €260.00 ($285.71) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($258.24) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €225.00 ($247.25) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €250.07 ($274.80).

ETR VOW3 opened at €155.64 ($171.03) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €131.30 ($144.29) and a 1 year high of €252.20 ($277.14). The company has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion and a PE ratio of 4.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of €177.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of €184.25.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

