Vivic (OTCMKTS:VIVC) Trading 4% Higher

Vivic Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIVC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $1.04. 150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.19.

About Vivic (OTCMKTS:VIVC)

Vivic Corp. engages in the tourism business. It is also involved in the research and development of yacht manufacturing, tourism, pier, real estate operations, and application of new energy saving technologies. The company was founded on February 16, 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

