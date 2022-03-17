Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Visteon Corp. operates as an automotive supplier engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of innovative climate, electronic, interior and lighting products for vehicle manufacturers. Products offered by the Company includes climate systems, powertrain control systems, engine induction systems, cockpit modules, front and rear lighting systems, engine management systems, and electronic products comprising integrated solutions, audio and infotainment, analog/digital instrument cluster, displays, control panel. Markets served by the Company include original equipment manufacturers and automotive aftermarket. Visteon Corp. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $119.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Shares of VC stock opened at $110.88 on Thursday. Visteon has a 1 year low of $91.59 and a 1 year high of $136.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.00 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.61. Visteon had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Visteon’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

