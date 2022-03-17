Victoria (LON:VCP) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,014.46

Victoria plc (LON:VCP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,014.46 ($13.19) and traded as low as GBX 662 ($8.61). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 668 ($8.69), with a volume of 36,911 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,280 ($16.64) price target on shares of Victoria in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 904.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,012.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 421.29, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of £857.69 million and a PE ratio of 240.67.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

