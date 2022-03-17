Veriti Management LLC Sells 461 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Veriti Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ED. Emfo LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 217.4% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 388.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 141.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.82.

NYSE:ED opened at $89.64 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $71.17 and a one year high of $90.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.32.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.08%.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 193 shares of company stock worth $16,622. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.