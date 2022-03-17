Veriti Management LLC Has $402,000 Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 722 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.34.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $553.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $520.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $512.41. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $311.56 and a one year high of $598.96. The company has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a PE ratio of -116.75 and a beta of 1.31.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total value of $6,529,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total transaction of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,126 shares of company stock worth $16,489,970 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.