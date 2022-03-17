Veriti Management LLC Has $360,000 Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Trimble by 1,537.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,962 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Trimble by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 47,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its holdings in Trimble by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 98,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,567,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

TRMB opened at $68.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.41 and its 200 day moving average is $81.31. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.32 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.58.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Trimble had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trimble news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $175,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trimble Profile (Get Rating)

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.