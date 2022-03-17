Veriti Management LLC Grows Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.7% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

CP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Shares of CP opened at $79.43 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $83.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.53.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.80%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

