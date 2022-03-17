Veriti Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 3,033.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Clarivate during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Clarivate during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate stock opened at $15.23 on Thursday. Clarivate Plc has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of -41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.96.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $560.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $226,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays downgraded Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clarivate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

